Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal 'Greatest Joys of My Career' [Video]

Jennifer Hudson is staying put.

via: People

Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. “But we made it,” she belted, before revealing that “The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2.”

“Don’t you want to run and shout?” she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation.

Hudson, 41, later added, “I think this happens to all of us as adults. We’re so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about ‘This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, it’s happening.’ And embrace it,” she said. “Well, this is one of those moments.”

Before sharing the news, Hudson spoke about her ideas for 2023 — recounting that her son said this year will include “new beginnings.” Hudson named 2023 as the year of “victories.”

“I’m gonna try not to get too emotional on y’all today,” she began. “I’m just looking at this year and how it’s already starting out.”

She also applauded the fans, as well as the crew and staff of The Jennifer Hudson Show who work “like nobody’s business” to pull the talk series together.

“I’m still processing the fact that Jennifer got a show!” she said.

Hudson concluded her exuberant show intro by thanking her family and especially her son, David, who is “such a trooper.”

“I want to say thank you to my son who has always been so supportive of his mom and just being such an inspiration of a child and just being there in support … it’s a huge transition that we’re going for and I’m proud of him for taking this journey with me, so I love my baby,” the Chicago native said after noting that he would “most likely” now go to high school in Los Angeles in light of his mom’s big news.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Hudson expanded on the renewal.

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” she said.

“We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level,” she continued. “I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).