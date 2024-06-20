Jennifer Hudson Says Her Dad ‘Apparently’ Had 27 Kids: There’s ‘A Lot of Us’ | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Hudson opened up about the moment she learned her father had about 26 other children.

via Page Six:

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Your Mama’s Kitchen” podcast, the “Dreamgirls” star recalled learning about her late father Samuel Simpson’s many children as a teenager.

“[There’s] a lot of us. Apparently [my dad] had 27 children,” she told host Michele Norris.

“That’s a lot of children,” Hudson, 42, added. “I’ve never met all of them, but that’s the thing. I’m a family person, and so when I turned 16, I’m like, I want to go find, Sam is what we call him, and I want to meet all my siblings.”

She continued, “It was my dream to have all of us at this grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table, and we all sit and eat together. That was my goal at 16.”

The “If This Isn’t Love” songstress explained she was always told her father, who died in 1999, had about 11 girls and 17 boys.

Initially, Jennifer only knew about Samuel’s two shared children with her late mother, Darnell Donerson: Jason Hudson and Julia Hudson.

The matriarch and Jason were shot and killed inside their family’s Chicago, IL, home by Julia’s estranged husband, William Balfour, in Oct. 2008, per CBS.

Before Jason’s death, Jennifer recalled her and her siblings meeting about six or seven other members of their clan.

“I’m the youngest of all of them,” she added.

The “Giving Myself” singer was raised by her mom before eventually building a relationship with her father.

Jennifer is the mother to 14-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga. The former couple got together in 2007 and split in 2017.

She’s since moved on with rapper Common.

That is a LOT of children.