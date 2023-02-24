Jennifer Hudson And Common Fuel Romance Rumors With Dinner Date

The winners of an EGOT and an EGO were spotted spending some time together!

via: AceShowbiz

Jennifer Hudson and Common do little to nothing to quash their dating rumors. After months without confirmation about their relationship status, the pair have once again added fuel to the speculation that they’re an item with their recent outing.

The R&B singer/songwriter and the rapper/actor were spotted having a dinner date earlier this week. On Wednesday, February 22, the two were photographed leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu together.

While the pair did not show any PDA, they were not joined by anyone as they exited the restaurant, meaning that they had a cozy night out for two. They were seen walking side-by-side, though she appeared to stop and look back while her rumored boyfriend continued to move forward at one point.

For the outing, J-Hud wore a cropped fuchsia puffer jacket, light pink scarf and baggy sweatpants teamed with a pair of pastel UGG boots. Her dark hair was styled in a sleek updo as she had a pair of aviator sunglasses perched on her head.

As for Common, he kept it casual and comfortable in a beige sweatshirt covered in a splatter paint design, khaki slacks, a red beanie and white sneakers. He also carried a black jacket while holding some dollar bills.

Jennifer and Common were first linked romantically in July 2022 as they were filming the upcoming action thriller “Breathe” together. That month, they were caught on a date in Philadelphia where they were filming the movie.

Later in August, the alleged couple was spotted attending a back-to-school event for the youth in Chicago. In a picture taken at the event, the “Glory” hitmaker was seen casually putting his hand on the “Dreamgirls” star’s shoulder while she wrapped her arm around his waist as they posed with people at the event.

In November, Common was seen picking up Jennifer from the filming site of her talk show in Burbank, California. They were not caught engaging in any PDA, but they looked close as they walked alongside each other, deep in conversation, before getting into Common’s car together.

In late January, a source told Radar Online that the “American Idol” alum and the 50-year-old rapper are “secretly dating.” The source spilled, “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer. When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

“They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie. They get together whenever their schedules allow,” the so-called insider also shared, “Of course, he’s known as a total flirt, but Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”