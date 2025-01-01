Jennifer Aniston’s Final Words to Angelina Jolie Before Brad Pitt’s Affair on Movie Set Reportedly Resurfaces — As ‘Brangelina’ Finally Settles Divorce after Eight-Year Battle

BY: LBS STAFF Published 31 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston reportedly recalled her final words to Angelina Jolie as the actress finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston’s final words to Angelina Jolie have resurfaced in the wake of the Maleficent star’s divorce from Brad Pitt being finalized after eight long tumultuous years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star recalled the first and only time she met Jolie, during which she made friendly small talk unaware her words would prove fatal to her marriage with Pitt.

At the time, Aniston, 55, was still married to Pitt, 61, who was gearing up to film the 2005 hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Jolie, 49.

Aniston reflected on her brief meeting with her ex-husband’s soon-to-be new wife during a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair.

The sitcom star said the encounter took place in 2004 – one year before her divorce from Pitt – on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where she was filming Friends.

Upon spotting Jolie, Aniston recalled: “I pulled over and introduced myself.

“I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time!'”

Little did she know at the time, Pitt would go on to fall in love with Jolie while on the set of their new film.

While Pitt and Jolie insisted they did not have sex while working on the project, their chemistry was undeniable and marked the end of the Fight Club star’s marriage with Aniston.

Aniston diplomatically “chose to believe” Pitt’s claims about his relationship with Jolie, and the two announced their separation in a joint statement in January 2005.

Amid rumors of Pitt and Jolie’s romance overlapping with his marriage to Aniston, the co-stars began dating.

They dated for years, during which they adopted three children – Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23, – and welcomed three of their own children – Shiloh, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – before tying the knot in 2014.

Two years later, Jolie made headlines when she filed for divorce in 2016.

Years later, amid their bitter divorce battle, it was revealed Jolie’s filing was sparked by an explosive argument on their private jet, in which she alleged a drunken Pitt became physically violent with herself and their children.

As their divorce raged on, the Jolie-Pitt kids seemingly took their mother’s side – and some have gone as far as dropping Pitt’s surname.

via: RadarOnline.com

Angelina Jolie’s Kids ‘Wanted Her to Speak Up for Herself’ in Divorce from Brad Pitt, Says Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids wanted her to be more outspoken in publicly defending herself during their divorce battle, according to a source.

“She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time,” a source close to the Maria actress tells PEOPLE. “The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter. Their pain doesn’t count.”

“They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories,” adds the source.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, met as costars on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith then got married in 2014. They share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, a decision precipitated by a private plane flight on which Pitt allegedly became drunk and abusive with her and the children. He was not charged by authorities after investigations at the time and Jolie declined to press charges.

In 2017, both actors “signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions,” according to a statement at the time.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE in 2018 showed Jolie could have risked losing primary custody if she didn’t take steps to improve their relationship with their father. Ultimately the custody trial “resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt,” according to a Pitt source, though the private judge overseeing their case was later disqualified by an appeals court and the ruling did not go into effect.

PEOPLE confirmed Monday, Dec. 30, that Jolie and Pitt reached an agreement in their divorce, signing papers to make it official.

Jolie’s divorce attorney James Simon of Hersh Mannis said in a statement, in part, that since filing for divorce eight years ago Jolie has “focused on finding peace and healing for their family.” He added, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE Jolie’s “one-sided attacks” over the course of their divorce proceedings have included “a never-ending distortion of facts … causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family.”

One source said in July 2024 that Pitt has “virtually no contact” with their adult children, however, per an agreement with Jolie, “he has visitation with the younger kids.” Several of the children have taken measures to remove “Pitt” from their last names.

The distance from his kids “pains him,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Of the years-long divorce battle, an insider said in July 2024, “It’s really sad for the children, but also the parents. Divorce, especially one so high-profile, can be challenging for the whole family. … They both care about the children.”

During interviews in recent months, Jolie has described her kids as “especially shy, very private people,” and said, “They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope that they can have that as they grow old.”

Jolie and Pitt are still at odds in a lawsuit over the French winery they once owned together, which is not connected to their divorce proceedings. Her lawyer in that case previously said, in part, “She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits.”

In November, a Pitt source said his recent victories in the case “demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side’s talk is not backed up with substance.”

via: PEOPLE

