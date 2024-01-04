Jen Shah Threatens to Sue Heather Gay, Bravo, Andy Cohen for Slander and Defamation Following Black Eye Revelation

Heather Gay revealed that Jen Shah is the person who gave her a black eye over a year ago and now Jen Shah is threatening to sue.

via Page Six:

Jen Shah is threatening to sue Heather Gay, Andy Cohen and Bravo for defamation and slander if she is directly accused of giving her former co-star and friend a black eye during the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion.

A rep for the Bravolebrity told Page Six Thursday that Shah, who is currently in prison for fraud, “caught wind” of the reunion preview and “is most likely going to seek legal action” based on the “wording” used.

“If in the final cut of the three-part ‘RHOSLC’ reunion, Heather makes any direct reference to Jen Shah giving her the black eye, legal action will be taken by the Shah family against Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, Bravo, Shed Media, and Heather for slander and defamation,” they told us.

The preview for the highly anticipated reunion dropped Wednesday night, and, in it, Cohen directly asks Gay if “Jen gave [her] the black eye?”

“Yeah,” the Beauty Lab + Laser owner replies, leading the Bravo head honcho to ask her to explain “how it happened.”

Gay confirmed that Shah, 50, gave her the hefty shiner — despite previously saying she didn’t know how it happened — during the Season 4 finale aired Tuesday.

In the bombshell episode, the “Bad Mormon” author told newcomer-turned-villain Monica Garcia she felt like she “had to lie to protect” Shah amid her fraud trial.

“I did whatever it took,” Gay, 49, yelled. “I went on book tour and defended her and took s—t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

However, when making the apparent confession, Gay notably didn’t use Shah’s name. She also didn’t specify how she got the black eye.

“Heather makes reference to ‘she’ giving her a black eye, but does not mention Jen Shah’s name,” the rep pointed out, noting that they will likely take legal action if Gay does directly accuse Shah.

Shah’s rep also claimed that the network used “an ‘out of context’ clip to suggest that Shah was the culprit behind her black eye.”

Following the big reveal, the episode cut to a clip from Season 3 where Gay first revealed her black eye to Shah and Meredith Marks. She also had a series of scratches on her arms that she allegedly couldn’t explain.

Shocked, Marks asked Gay “when” it happened as they had all been together up until a few hours before.

“That’s what we don’t know,” Shah replied with a side glance at Gay. “We are walking through everything.”

Reps for Cohen, Gay and Bravo did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Meanwhile, reps for NBC Universal had no comment.

Good luck with that, Jen.