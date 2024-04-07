Jelly Roll's Private Jet Makes an Emergency Landing After Wife Bunnie XO Says It 'Stopped Mid-Air' | lovebscott.com

Jelly Roll’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing Friday as he was traveling to Austin, Texas, for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The country singer, 39, was traveling with his team and wife Bunnie XO, who documented the ordeal in videos posted on TikTok. The group was traveling to Austin, Texas, for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, where Jelly Roll is nominated for three awards.

After landing safely, Bunnie XO, 44, posted a clip of her husband and the group they were traveling with on board the plane as the pilot spoke to them.

“What’s happening?” Bunnie XO asked her husband in the clip as the pair waited in a room, before Jelly Roll explained, “The plane just got turned around … they said it’s an issue with the computer.”

“And they want us to get back on it!” his wife responded, to which the country singer replied, “At least it wasn’t the brakes!”

“Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing,” Bunnie XO wrote in a message over the video.

In another clip posted by Bunnie XO, she could be seen calmly sitting inside the private jet beside her crew. “When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction,” she wrote in a message over that clip.

“CMT i swear we’re coming #jellyandbunnie,” the podcaster added in her caption. Bunnie XO wrote in the comments section, “We landed but might have to get back on the same plane.”

Representatives for Jelly Roll did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bunnie XO later described the experience as “scary” while responding to concerned fans.

“We’re good baby but that was scary,” she wrote to one follower. Then explaining her calm demeanor in the video, Bunnie XO told another fan, “I get eerily calm under chaos.”

In a video later posted on her Instagram Stories, Bunnie XO filmed herself inside what appeared to be another jet as the group prepared to take off for the second time. “Alright L.A. let’s try this again. Austin here we come!” she wrote in the caption.