Jeff Lewis Splits from Boyfriend Stuart O'Keeffe: 'There's Not Really a Future There'

Jeff Lewis has ended his relationship with boyfriend Stuart O’Keeffe after four months of dating.

On Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, the Hollywood House Lift star revealed that he split from O’Keefe on Monday, explaining that he had been “weighing the pros and cons” of their pairing for weeks.

“It was actually a very difficult decision and I’m extremely sad about it,” Lewis, 52, said. “But I felt like there really wasn’t a future there.”

Lewis went on to say that he and the cookbook author were at different places in their lives, claiming that O’Keeffe, 40, was “constantly choosing his social life … over me and the relationship,” that being a central strife in their relationship

“We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we’re very compatible. I love the guy, I adore the guy. … But we’re just not on the same page when it comes to relationship and family,” said Lewis, who shares 5-year-old daughter Monroe with ex Gage Edwards. “I don’t want the guy at the bar. I want the guy who stayed home from the bar. … I want to prioritize my kid, my house, my businesses — all of that.”

“This was not a rash decision,” Lewis added. “This has been going on for weeks where I’ve had signs that this is not a long term thing. And it’s been fun, and it’s been a nice distraction, but we’re just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants, priorities. And I just don’t see this relationship… I don’t think it has potential to grow.”

When reached for comment, O’Keeffe told PEOPLE, “I’m heartbroken,” adding of Lewis, “I love him very much.”

Lewis first revealed he was dating O’Keeffe in March, going public with their relationship on his radio show.

Their romance came weeks after Lewis and his longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Anderson finally called it quits. The two first started dating in May 2019. It was Lewis’s first public relationship since he and Edward spit after 10 years together earlier that year.

O’Keeffe and Lewis met back in November during the promotion of Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook, O’Keeffe’s book with comedian and fellow SiriusXM host Amy Phillips. O’Keeffe, who is now a spokesperson for Nutrisystem, went on to appear on Jeff Lewis Live as a regular contributor.

Throughout their time together, Lewis would often fill his listeners in on conflict the two were having in their relationship. Though on Tuesday’s show, Lewis insisted their problems were bigger than any of those things, stressing that he and O’Keeffe would laugh about things Lewis brought up on air.

They were last photographed together on Sunday, spending time in Newport Beach with Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador on her boat.

That night, Lewis said on Radio Andy, he realized things were over between him and O’Keeffee.

“There’s a switch that flips and I’m done, and that was on Sunday night,” Lewis said. “The switched flipped and I was done.”

“He did try to say, ‘Let’s talk about this. There’s too much good here,'” Lewis recalled, of O’Keeffe. “And there is a lot of good. There is way more good than bad! But when the bad is a deal-beaker, there’s nothing you can do.”

‘Everybody’s always like, ‘You guys are so good together, so affectionate with each other, you’re so this’ — but if we’re not on the same page about relationships and priorities and goals and all of that, it doesn’t work,” Lewis added. “It just doesn’t work.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays at 12 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102)