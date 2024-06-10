Jeezy Wants Judge To Order 'Parental Fitness' Exam For Him And Jeannie Mai Amid Nasty Divorce | lovebscott.com

Jeezy is requesting “relief” in a new filing in his divorce battle with his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai.

The rapper has asked a judge to order a “parental fitness exam” for him and Jeannie and also to be granted “joint physical custody” of their daughter.

via The Blast:

This filing comes after Jeezy received support from his ex-partner Mahi and his daughter’s nanny, who testified to his peaceful parenting. Mahi emphasized Jeezy’s caring nature despite legal disputes over child support.

Since filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai, Jeezy has been accused of domestic violence by the former talk show host, allegations that he has denied.

According to a new legal document obtained by The Blast, rapper Jeezy has asked the judge in his divorce for several reliefs, including joint physical custody of his daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy wants the judge presiding over the case to “order” a “parental fitness evaluation for” him and Mai and also award him “joint physical custody of” their “minor child.”

He also requests that the court enter his proposed “temporary parenting plan order” and that the judge “award temporary child support pursuant to statutory guidelines.”

In the document, Jeezy has asked that the judge set a “final trial” for his divorce on “the next available trial calendar.”

Amid abuse allegations from Mai, Jeezy has received support from women close to him.

Mahi, who shares a daughter, Amra Nor Jenkins, 10, with the “Soul Survivor” rapper, filed an affidavit attesting to Jeezy’s “peaceful” nature.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Mahi describes her ex as a “devoted, caring, and present Father to our daughter and his oldest child [Jadarius Jenkins, 28].”

She added: “For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us, and I was able to see their relationship grow every day. At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally, or emotionally abusive to his children or me.”

Despite their legal disputes over child support when she sued in 2020 for failing to pay $10,000 per month for their daughter, Mahi emphasizes that Jeezy is “one of the most peaceful people” she has ever met.

Their relationship started off so nice. To see it get so nasty is really sad.