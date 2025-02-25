Jeezy Suing Ex-Managers, Where’s All the Money I Earned?!?

BY: Walker Published 15 minutes ago

Jeezy is searching for a new management team after losing all trust in his previous one—and now he’s taking legal action.

The rapper has completely lost trust in his former representatives and is now embroiled in a legal battle to hold them accountable. The rapper claims his former team has been profiting off his success while keeping him in the dark about his finances.

This latest fight comes after months of personal turmoil. Jeezy and his estranged ex-wife Jeannie Mai may have settled their bitter divorce in June, but the battle remains.

The rapper, who worked with Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman for over a decade, says they have been blocking his access to crucial financial records. His frustrations reportedly boiled over in late 2024 when he decided to cut ties with Fornie and Bridgeman.

However, he claims they have refused to provide him with the necessary documents, making it impossible for him to manage or dissolve their business relationship properly.

TMZ reports that Jeezy has now filed a lawsuit to force his former team to hand over the financial records. He argues that without them, he cannot comply with Georgia law regarding the reinstatement or closure of their joint company, Agency 99.

Jeezy and Fornie’s partnership dates back 10 years before they officially launched Agency 99 to oversee his earnings. Bridgeman’s firm, The SaiSai Group, was later brought in to handle financial affairs, but Jeezy now claims he later discovered that Bridgeman was not a licensed CPA.

Jeezy is not just battling in the courtroom; he is also making sure his hard-earned wealth remains protected. With a career spanning over two decades, the rap icon has cemented his place in hip-hop history, and his financial success is a testament to that.

HotNewHipHop reported that as of 2024, Jeezy’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This impressive figure is the result of his chart-topping albums, relentless touring, and smart business investments.

With his classics, Jeezy’s music has not only influenced a generation but also brought in major revenue through album sales, streams, and live performances.

The 47-year-old’s success is not measured solely by his $10 million fortune, itis also reflected in his commitment to making a difference.

The Atlanta native has built an empire through his music and business ventures, but he has never lost sight of the importance of giving back.

Over the years, Jeezy has reportedly dedicated himself to charitable efforts, focusing on empowering youth and uplifting underprivileged communities.

His journey from the streets to superstardom is proof that success is not just about wealth, it is about impact.

Before Jeezy found himself locked in a legal war with his former management, he was already tangled in a heated post-divorce dispute with his ex-wife, Jeannie.

Their once-private split took a contentious turn in 2024, with accusations of harassment in the mix. The Blast reported that Mai took legal action against the rapper, accusing him of attempting to harass her through subpoenas sent to City National Bank.

Her legal team argued that Jeezy issued two subpoenas, one on October 22 and another on October 28, without properly notifying her about the first. She labeled it a “secret subpoena” in her court motion, claiming the move was oppressive and meant to intimidate her.

Mai’s attorneys further stated that the financial records Jeezy requested had no relevance to the ongoing contempt case and that she had already provided alternative ways for him to obtain the necessary information.

They also pointed to Jeezy’s alleged history of financial mismanagement, suggesting that his real intent was to pressure and embarrass her rather than seek legitimate financial disclosures.

The rapper’s subpoena to City National Bank was to demand access to his ex-wife’s personal and business bank statements, deposit slips, and withdrawal records. But before his legal move, Mai had already accused him of falling short of his financial obligations.

She claimed her estranged husband failed to pay for daycare and schooling expenses, neglected to deposit $500,000 into an account for their daughter, and left a $92,000 rent bill unpaid for four months.

The financial feud did not stop there. Mai also alleged that Jeezy failed to transfer ownership of two vehicles, a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, causing complications with her insurance coverage. Additionally, she stated that he owed $4,000 in tuition and childcare expenses.

via: The Blast

