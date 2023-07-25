Jeezy Stopped Smoking Weed For 10 Years After “Bad Trip” [Video]

On an episode of the ‘Dope As Usual’ podcast, Jeezy recalled how the experience made him feel “the most paranoid” he’s ever been.

via: Vibe

The Atlanta rep also shared that his bad experience with the herb caused him hospitalization.

Jeezy detailed the incident, which happened years ago when he was hustling in the streets. He believed a woman purposely sprinkled “crumbs” of crack cocaine into his weed.

“What we would do when we cut up the rocks is we would put them in a bag and we’d call it shake, and it’d be like the crumbs,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Yo, cuz. Let me get the crumbs.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, cool, whatever. So I gave her the crumbs. We hanging out that night and I’m like, ‘Man, I want some weed’ and she says, ‘Sh*t, your cuz got some!’ So I called her, I was like, ‘Yo let me get some weed.’

“I get the weed from her. We riding around, we listening to 2Pac, we smoking,” he detailed. “[My friend] doesn’t smoke, but we smoking, and I’m listening and the music sounds like it’s chasing me [laughs]. I’m the most paranoid I’ve been. I think I’m gonna die. He take me to the hospital. I’m sitting there and when they got me back around I said, ‘Yo, do you think she put those crumbs in the weed to make it more potent?’ I still didn’t get the truth out of her, but I stopped smoking for like 10 years after that.”

“I was more afraid ’cause a lot of my friends, we started off hustling and a few of ’em started smoking crack, and by this time I’m knee deep in it.”

See clip above.