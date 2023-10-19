Jeezy Breaks His Silence on Jeannie Mai Divorce: This Decision Was Not Made ‘Impulsively’

Jeezy is finally breaking his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

via: NY Post

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

The rapper, 46, filed for divorce from Mai, 44, on Sept. 14, in Atlanta, Georgia, after more than two years of marriage.

According to People, the filing said the pair were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The “Real” co-host, for her part, opened up about the breakup in an Instagram post on Oct. 12.

The post featured the words, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” written in a notebook in black ink. She also captioned the post with a single black heart emoji at the time.

Jeezy is also dad to son Jadarius Dykes, who was born in 1996, with Tynesha Dyke, and daughter Amra Nor Jenkins, who was born in 2014, and whom he shares with ex Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin.