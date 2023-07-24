Jazmine Sullivan Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother, Pam

Early this morning (July 24), Jazmine Sullivan took to social media to let her fans know that her mother, Pam Sullivan, has died.

via: Vibe

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly [blue butterfly emoji] 10/26/58- 07/22/23 [broken heart emoji]”

Though a formal cause of death is currently unknown, Pam was first diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in October 2019.

For Mother’s Day 2020, the Heaux Tales singer spoke out about how the news “flipped their world upside down.”

“Our days were no longer filled w convos of u telling me to hurry up and finish my project, but of chemo treatments and hospital visits. S**t got real, fast,” Sullivan wrote. “But if being your daughter has taught me one thing it is how to work w something ugly, painful even, and make it a work of art. So that’s what We’ve been doing since October. Trying to make beauty of this ugliness.”

The Philly native continued, “To watch u handle urself w such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while ur going thru the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed. You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I’ve ever heard. And I’m so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter.”

Just a month prior in April 2020, Pam praised how Sullivan “stepped up to the plate” when the diagnosis came.

“It’s funny I’d run to you when I received my diagnosis since I always thought you were a little flighty and irresponsible. Being a momager I’ve always identified what you lacked and tried to fix it so that you could be prepared for your destiny. What i didn’t know was what I thought you needed, was in you all along,” wrote the doting mother in an endearing Instagram post.

She added, “Today i call you WISE because you came up with a plan to stand on Gods Word and pray us thru… Today i call you MY HERO because if not for God using your determination, your faith and your love, I probably would not be here today. I am so grateful that God used something so horrible as cancer to make us see how much we really love one another. I want the world to know how proud of you I am and how very much I love you.”

We sends our deepest condolences to the Sullivan family during this time.