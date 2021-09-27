Jayda Cheaves Reportedly Arrested On Gun Charges [Photos + Video]

According to several news outlets, Jayda Cheaves, she was detained Monday afternoon by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) while on vacation. Two guns were in their possession.

via: Hot97

Instagram model and entrepreneur, Jayda Cheaves, has reportedly been arrested in Jamaica.

The mother to rapper Lil Baby’s son took a trip to celebrate her 24th birthday.

According to reports, Jayda was arrested while vacationing. The report claims that she was “detained for guns.” It also states that her firearms are licensed in the United States, but were brought to the country unauthorized.

Jayda is not shy of having a good time. We previously reported that the model went viral for what fans deemed as an “insane” twerking session. In a viral video you can see Jayda in Baltimore having the time of her life.

Lil baby:don’t be out here entertaining these niggas! Single jayda: pic.twitter.com/00bSLx5LiP — ??????Big La (@SayLala_) August 16, 2021

In addressing the arrest, Jayda Cheaves wrote, “Act normal I’m good for now y’all.”