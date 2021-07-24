JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Teams with Modern Luxury on New Luxe Lifestyle Media Platform EDITION

JAY-Z is once again proving that he is not just a rapper or a hip-hop superstar, but a global business mogul. Alongside America’s largest luxury media company, Roc Nation is working together with Modern Luxury Media to launch, Edition.

via: Revolt

According to a statement via Modern Luxury’s website, the two entertainment entities have created a new multimedia platform titled EDITION by Modern Luxury. EDITION aims to inspire its audience to continue their pursuit of excellence while serving as a destination for compelling audio and visual content plus creative print and digital storytelling.

Award-winning Journalist Isoul H. Harris has been tapped to lead EDITION as the editor-in-chief. Harris previously ran the affluent African American lifestyle publication UPTOWN Magazine.

“With EDITION, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture. I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space,” Harris said in a statement.

Since Roc Nation’s founding in 2008, the company started by Sean “JAY-Z” Carter has grown into the world’s preeminent entertainment company. It boasts an all-star roster of entertainers and athletes including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Kyrie Irving, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, J.Cole, Lamelo Ball, Megan Thee Stallion, Saquon Barkley and more. While Roc Nation typically supports its clients through management, music publishing, touring, production and strategic brand development, it will be interesting to see how they will be incorporated into this new endeavor.

“Modern Luxury Media has built a legacy of being the premier media company in building brands in luxury that drive influential and aspirational content,” said Desiree Perez, CEO and co-founder of Roc Nation. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to launch EDITION and provide a platform to amplify the voices of a powerful community.”

EDITION is being billed as a first of its kind brand that embraces positive achievement and the “responsibility to pay it forward,” the site states.

John Amato, principal at Modern Luxury Media, called the partnership with Roc Nation a “proud moment.” “Since our founding, it’s been Modern Luxury’s mission to focus on the importance of creating connection and community. Historically, luxury titles have lacked diverse coverage. This is an unfortunate truth and as leaders and owners in media, it’s our privilege and opportunity to defy the status quo and ensure we are providing a platform for diverse communities to connect.”

EDITION is set to launch in winter of 2021. For invites to future events and special EDITION offers sign up here.