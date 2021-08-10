Jay-Z’s Cousin Allegedly Scammed $250,000 from Investor in Roc Nation’s Video Game Platform

Jay-Z’s cousin allegedly scammed an investor in a video game platform for the rap legend’s Roc Nation entertainment company — according to a new lawsuit.

via NYDN:

Briant Biggs, cousin of the famed hip-hop star, was part of a team raising $1.5 million for Roc Nation’s video game subsidiary, Unanimous Games, according to the disgruntled investor, Blueprint Capital Holdings.

Ryan Collision, the president of Blueprint, says he believed in Biggs’ business plan to “bridge the gap” between eSports and the entertainment industry through live events and mobile video games. Famous rappers signed to Roc Nation like Meek Mills, Yo Gotti and Jay Park were expected to participate.

Collision says he invested $250,000 in March 2018. Unanimous Games promised that it would at minimum repay that money plus interest by March 2021, according to the Manhattan Federal Court suit.

But that date came and went with no money from Unanimous Games, according to the filing.

Collision offered more time for Biggs to pay him back and asked for tax returns and other financials from the video game company, but Unanimous Games failed to respond, the suit says.

In July, Biggs spoke with a Blueprint representative and said that Unanimous Games was about to get a $5 million investment, the suit states. Following that investment, Unanimous Games would immediately pay Blueprint back, according to the lawsuit.