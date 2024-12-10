Jay-Z’s Attorney Says Tony Buzbee Tried to Coerce Woman to Make False Diddy Allegations

BY: Walker Published 39 mins ago

Jay-Z is involved in a bitter legal war with Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing vast majority of Sean “Diddy” Combs accuser.

Jay-Z’s staying on the offensive against attorney Tony Buzbee … informing a judge there’s reason to believe Buzbee is pressuring potential clients to make false allegations in lawsuits.

Jay’s attorney Alex Spiro says a woman reached out to his firm, Quinn Emanuel, on Monday night to share her experience with Buzbee’s firm. According to a declaration filed Tuesday morning in federal court, one of Spiro’s associates says she got a phone call from the woman, who said she’d previously contacted Buzbee’s firm seeking representation over allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.

The woman said she reached out to Buzbee because she’d seen his solicitation for anyone who may have been a potential victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs — but she’d made it clear her allegations were not related to Diddy.

Despite that, she claims the Buzbee associate asked, “At what point did you meet Diddy?”

She also claims Buzbee’s firm pressed her to file a lawsuit anonymously … and also discouraged her from filing a criminal complaint. She claims “she felt directed and coached by Mr. Buzbee’s firm to say that someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience.”

Spiro’s associate says the woman told her “she felt forced to lie” — and when she refused to change her story, she says Buzbee’s firm dropped her as a client.

Spiro says the woman contacted his firm because she felt Buzbee’s conduct “discredits those who are legitimate victims” — and she wanted to do so anonymously because she feared retaliation from Buzbee.

Buzbee’s reaction to the declaration … “This is so ridiculous. If someone calls our intake and has a viable case that we believe has merit and we can pursue we will pursue it. We are currently pursuing hundreds of cases against individuals other than PDiddy. What we won’t do is pursue a case that we don’t believe has merit.”

He says his firm gets lots of prank calls, and without knowing the name of the woman who called Jay-Z’s attorney, “I can’t speak to what she told the intake folks to even tell you what this woman claimed if and when she called” … but he says, “we certainly don’t need to ‘pressure’ anyone to pursue a case.”

