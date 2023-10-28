Jay-Z Reveals He And Beyonce Almost Gave Blue Ivy Different Name

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter isn’t even 12 years old yet and is already a cultural icon.

via: AceShowbiz

Jay-Z has revealed that he and Beyonce Knowles almost gave Blue Ivy a different name. When making an appearance on “CBS Mornings”, the “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” rapper reflected on the story behind choosing the moniker for his and the “Break My Soul” hitmaker’s first child.

Speaking to Gayle King on Friday, October 27, the 53-year-old hip-hop artist talked about his and Queen Bey’s 11-year-old daughter’s name. Gayle first brought out the topic by saying, “For Blue’s name, where did that come from? I just assumed it. I almost wore blue today.” In response, the spitter stated, “Her name was meant to be Brooklyn,” referring to his native neighborhood.

“[Because] rumor has it that it’s blue because blue is your favorite color. I don’t even even know if that’s a story,” Gayle continued. It did not take long for Jay-Z to point out, “No but I wish it was that simple. But it’s a story, I’m going to tell you a story. It was supposed to be Brooklyn. That was the name we had in theory.”

“But when we got to what you call little sonograms, you know it’s super small, and we was calling her blueberry,” Jay-Z recalled. “Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.’ You know it was like a nickname. And for nine months we like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.’ So it was just natural, we just took the berry off and just called the Blue.”

During the chat, Jay-Z opened up about watching Beyonce and Blue perform together for the singer’s “Renaissance” tour. “First of all, my wife I know how hard she works. For me it was her best tour.” He went on to describe, “Blue, what makes me super like proud and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is because Blue’s been born into this world that she didn’t act. She’s been born into a life she didn’t act.”

“So since she was born, she’s been in like scrutiny and public eye and everyone having an opinion of you know, even a little girl how she keeps her hair,” Jay-Z stated. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power’, you can’t write a better story.”

The “Show Me What You Got” rapper additionally shared, “And then watching her grow in it. She came out and there was 880,000 people. She’s 11 so she’s nervous. I know how nervous she was, I know how frightened she was but she wanted to do it.”

“She wanted to do it the first night,” he recounted. “And we was like, ‘Okay if this something you want to do, you can’t just go out there. You got to go work with the dancers and go work.’ And she worked every day and I watch her work hard and she had like a little icy pack thing on her back some days.”