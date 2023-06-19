Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Household Items Up For Sale On eBay: Bidet, Exterior Lights & More

A few household items, including a bidet and French doors, that were supposedly once used by Jay-Z and Beyonce are up for sale.

via: HotNewHipHop

Although The Carters keep a relatively low profile, some personal items they once used have now hit the auction block. According to TMZ, a number of items, including a bidet and exterior lights, that Jay-Z and Beyonce once used in a home they rented are on eBay. Eric of Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA got his hands on several household items in a home the couple once rented and hopes to offload a few of these pieces for some big bucks.

In addition to the bidet, which is up for $2,400, and the exterior lights, Eric also has a few other items from the Carters on his eBay page. These include sconces, an arched metal door frame, and gorgeous French doors. The home in question is located in Holmby Hills, a wealthy neighborhood on the Westside of Los Angeles where celebrities like Diddy, Walt Disney, and more once lived. Jay-Z and Beyonce moved into the property in 2015, signing a one-year lease. However, once they moved out, the owners decided to sell the residence.

According to Eric, the new owners of the home wanted to give the place a complete facelift. After Jay-Z and Beyonce moved out of the home, they began a complete home renovation. Ultimately, the items, such as the bidet and French doors, landed in Eric’s possession in 2017. His company, Eric Architectural Salvage LA, frequently procures items from demolition companies and developers who would otherwise throw these pieces out. Evidently, Eric’s putting these items to good use in hopes of a massive payday.

Check out Eric’s eBay store here.