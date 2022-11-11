Jay Pharoah Brags That He's Penis Twins with Former SNL Costar Pete Davidson: 'It's 9 inches' [Video]

Pete Davidson “confirmed” rumors he’s packing beneath his pants.

via: EW

Jay Pharoah and Pete Davidson share a lot in common professionally, comedically, and, if Pharaoh is to be believed, physically too.

The stand-up comedian jokingly bragged that he and Davidson are penis “twins” while on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. In fact, Pharoah said his former Saturday Night Live costar once claimed it was a huge … talent that helped attract high-profile celebs like Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande.

“Hey man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay,” Pharoah shared on the show. “So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said, ‘Could, what is it? What’d you do?”

Davidson’s answer? “It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is,” Pharoah confirmed. “He was like, ‘Yeah bro, it’s like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy.'”

But, as Pharoah reminded hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, a relationship is more than just physical, and Davidson’s thoughtfulness and “vulnerable” personality also play a key part in helping him steal hearts too.

“I mean, you could have a big whatever all day. You can handle business all day. But if a woman can’t talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody… not as big as you,” Pharoah explained. “You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that’s that thin line.”

It also helps that The King of Staten Island star is extremely easy to dote upon too, apparently.

“Unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems physically he’s gotta deal with. So, you know, that’s like a baby. You know what I mean?” Pharoah asked. “Like, women might see that little, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. I’m gonna kiss him and then I’m gonna pull his pants off.’ You know? That’s what they do.”

Still, Pharoah can’t fault the guy or his dating history. “Hey, the man got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from the Underworld. What the hell?” he joked. “Are you kidding me? What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What?”

In actuality, Pharoah wants the newly-single Davidson, who broke up with Kim Kardashian in August, to set his future dating sights even higher than ever before.

“I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’ ex-wife, ’cause she’s still a billionaire,” he said. “And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson’s hit list. You know, he gonna be sleeping with the Queen. If the Queen was still alive, he would’ve slept with her.”

And you can bet Pharoah will be cheering him on from the sidelines. “I be like, ‘Hey Pete, do what you do, bro.’ You know what I mean?” he said. “We’re all out there behind you, Big Dog.”

Watch Pharoah discuss Davidson’s dating life in the clip below.