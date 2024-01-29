Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and Cooper Koch Join Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story' | lovebscott.com

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have been cast to star in the show’s second season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Bardem has been tapped to play the role of José Menéndez, the titular brothers’ father, with Sevigny as their mother, Kitty. As was previously announced, Cooper Koch (Swallowed) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) will appear as the siblings, Erik and Lyle, respectively.

Erik (Koch) and Lyle Menéndez (Chavez) were convicted of the murders of their parents, José (Bardem) and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez (Sevigny), in 1996. Authorities argued the brothers committed the murders to inherit their father’s fortune, while the brothers maintained that they killed their parents after years of mental and physical abuse.

One of the most hotly debated cases in the history of the United States judicial system, the Menéndez brothers were the topic of 2017’s Law & Order True Crime series, which saw Edie Falco (The Sopranos) star as their defense attorney. Since then, there’s been a resurgence of interest in the case. As it’s been almost 30 years since the crime, times have changed and the public’s image of the Menéndez brothers has shifted drastically, with many believing their claims of abuse.

The first season of Monster became one of Netflix’s most-streamed series ever — with 1 billion hours watched in only 60 days.

Though Netflix hasn’t released an official trailer for the new series, they did share a teaser in May 2023 when they announced the show. The clip depicts the hectic 911 call made by Joseph Lyle Menéndez and Erik Galen Menéndez.

Netflix previously stated that the new season of Monster would arrive in 2024. However, an official release date hasn’t been announced.