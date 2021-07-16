Jason Sudeikis Supports England's Black Soccer Players at Ted Lasso Premiere with Bold Sweatshirt [Photo]

Jason Sudeikis has a new addition to his ever-growing sweatshirt collection, and this time, it has a meaningful message.

At the premiere event for season 2 of his Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso in West Hollywood on Thursday, the Emmy-nominated actor, 45, wore a bold black-and-white sweatshirt that featured the first names of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

The three athletes all missed their penalty kicks at Sunday’s match and were then met with a deluge of online attacks thereafter. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association that governs the game in England, condemned the attacks in a statement Monday, saying, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match”

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players ?? https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” the royal said. “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Ted Lasso follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso as he’s tapped to coach English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in soccer. With the Emmy nominations announced earlier this week, the show received a number of nods, including for outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor for Sudeikis.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere event Thursday, Sudeikis spoke about how the show became a word-of-mouth hit during the pandemic in 2020, with fans gravitating toward its humor and positivity.

Ted Lasso returns for season 2 Friday, July 23, on Apple TV+.