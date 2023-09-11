Jason Momoa Returns in First Teaser Trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' [Video]

Warner Bros. finally debuted the first footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last night via a brief trailer tease.

via: People

In the trailer, Jason Momoa makes his return as the Justice League superhero, Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis, teaming up with Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master.

Fans don’t have long to wait for further information as this teaser will be followed by a full-length trailer in just four days’ time.

This first look reveals scenes of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, vowing to avenge his father’s death. Amid footage of Arthur’s childhood home in flames, the villain declares, “I’m gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear.”

The clip also shares scenes of Wilson as Orm, the former king of Atlantis, as well as Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mother, Queen Atlanna.

The first Aquaman movie made over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie to date. The sequel will premiere on Dec. 20, five years after the original hit movie screens in 2018.

Amber Heard also reprises her role as Mera, princess of Xebel and Arthur’s love interest in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but is absent from the teaser trailer.

DC Films president Walter Hamada revealed during the Depp / Heard trial that her role in the Aquaman sequel had been reduced because of chemistry concerns between her and co-star Momoa.

Meanwhile, Heard’s agent WME’s Jessica Kovacevic, said that she believed behind the scenes, negative press around Heard’s accusations against Johnny Depp affected her career.

“In my experience … Your career takes a turn after something like that,” Kovacevic said. “She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her at the time, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don’t have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it’s the only logical conclusion I draw.”

Meanwhile, the summary for the hotly anticipated sequel reads: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 20.