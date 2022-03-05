Jason Momoa Opens Up About ‘Separating in the Public Eye’ From Lisa Bonet, Appreciates 'Continued Privacy' [Photos]

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are working out their marriage problems after announcing their split last month — and Jason is asking for privacy.

via Complex:

The Aquaman actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share some photos of himself with children Nakoa-Wolf and Lola at the premiere of The Batman, which of course stars Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. The DC run-in featured photos of his kids alongside Robert Pattinson, as well as some other stars from the new film, as they experienced the premiere with some father-and-kids time.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he wrote of his experience at the premiere. “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

Momoa and Bonet, who were together for 16 years, previously announced their split at the top of the year, when they told fans via a statement that while they still love each other, it was necessary to go separate ways due to some changes. The pair started dating in 2005 and ended up getting married in 2017.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.”

We’re rooting for them.

