Jason Kelce Smashes College Football Fan’s Phone After They Called Brother Travis a Homophobic Slur [Video]

Jason Kelce was filmed smashing a Penn State student’s phone to the ground Saturday after a heckler dissed his brother for dating Taylor Swift.

In now-viral footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Nov. 2, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star — who was outside of Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., for the Penn State-Ohio State game — could be seen walking while football fans surrounded him.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground. Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

As the person filming the footage raised a fist to Jason, 36, and called out his name for a fist bump, another man nearby yelled the homophobic slur in the retired Philadelphia Eagles star’s direction.

“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f—– dating Taylor Swift?” the man asked, using the slur to refer to Travis, who has been dating Swift, 34, since 2023.

Seconds later, Jason turned around, grabbed the man’s phone out of his hands and smashed it on the ground.

“Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason,” the initial X user who posted the clip wrote alongside it. “Wild scene in State College.”

Additional footage circulating on X showed a closer-up angle of Jason smashing the phone on asphalt, before picking it up and walking away. The phone owner, who was wearing a Penn State hoodie at the time of the incident, could be seen in multiple clips walking closely behind and seemingly recording Jason before the altercation took place.

Jason Kelce smashes a Penn State fan’s phone after he called Travis Kelce a slur. Big Brother always looking out for lil bro ? #FlyEaglesFly #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wgr50jXwCA — Locker (@PlayLockerLive) November 2, 2024

Another scene shared on X, which was apparently filmed after Jason smashed the man’s phone, showed the hooded Penn State fan walking through a crowd to pick his phone off the ground. “Give me my phone, bro,” he seemingly said to Jason.

The NFL alum, who grabbed the device first, then stood in front of the man and said, “Who’s the f—– now?” as other people appeared to intervene.

The incident took place as Jason was in attendance at Beaver Stadium for an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay. The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up winning Saturday’s game, beating out the Nittany Lions 20-13.

