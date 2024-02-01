Jaquees Puts Trey Songz on Blast After Alleged Club Altercation in Dubai, Shares Photo of Snatched Locs : 'F*ck You B*tch...You a Rapist' [Photo + Video]

Jaquees is putting Trey Songz on blast.

According to a video Jaquees shared via Instagram, he and Trey Songz got into an altercation at a nightclub in Dubai and things turned physical.

Jaquees says:

“I ain’t even gon cap — I want the world to know this b*tch ass n*gga Trey Songz is a b*tch. PERIOD. This n*gga’s a *tch, bro. This n*gga came in the club talking about rape. The fuck you talking about rape for? B*tch ass n*gga. Then you come outside and swing on your little brother. You’s a b*tch. Chris brown the GOAT. You’s a b*tch, brother. ‘Bout a b*tch that ain’t even my b*tch? You’re talking about b*tches that’s with these n*ggas? The workers? You talking about people that came with these n*ggas? Ay man, fuck you b*tch ass n*gga. You a rapist, b*tch. And I don’t give a fuck about if you tell anything about anybody — what we texted. Put the messages on there — fuck you b*tch ass nIgga.”

He followed his video with a photo of hair that Trey pulled out during their tussle along with the caption:

F*ck Trey Songz can’t come back to Atlanta this n*gga came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N*GGA HATTING!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N*GGAS ALL TYPE OF SH*T B*TCH ASS N*GGA AND I GAVE THAT B*TCH ASS N*GGA A COMPLIMENT MAN F*CK YOU P*SSY YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N*GGA PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASNT ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERYSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SHIT

We were NOT expecting to start Black History Month with R&Beef — but here we are. See what Jaquees had to say for yourself below:

