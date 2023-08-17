Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari’s Divorce News

Things appear to be tumultuous in Britney Spears’ world right now: Reports surfaced yesterday (August 16) that she and husband Sam Asghari are separated, and that Asghari is filing for divorce over cheating allegations. It appears now that Jamie Lynn Spears has heard and subtly responded to the news.

via: Page Six

Shortly after the estranged couple’s breakup made headlines, the “Zoey 101” alum “liked” an Instagram post announcing the split.

The social media upload in question, posted by People on Wednesday, featured a throwback red carpet photo of the then-married couple, reading, “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage.”

Apart from her subtle social media display, the former Nickelodeon star has yet to react to her older sister’s news.

Page Six has reached out to Jamie Lynn’s rep for comment.

It’s not clear what’s going on with Jamie Lynn liking that post and where things between her and her sister are at currently.