Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Special About His Medical Emergency Sets December Premiere Date

Jamie Foxx‘s upcoming stand-up special “What Had Happened Was…” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 10.

“I said, ‘If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,’” says Foxx in a short teaser for the special. “I’m back.” The premiere date arrives several weeks after he headlined three nights in Atlanta, where the stand-up special was filmed, and shared that he said he felt “filled with nothing but pure joy” after telling his “side of the story” as he returned to the stand-up stage for the first time in 18 years.

“I needed the stage and an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he said at the time. “When people ask me is this a stand-up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of something that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta, especially Piedmont Hospital, you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition last April while shooting the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz (the film is set to premiere in Jan. 2025).

Though he hasn’t shared specifics, the Oscar winner was caught on camera telling a group of people that he remembered having a headache, asking a friend for an Advil, and then being “gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

The special is directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Foxx, Datari Turner, Marcus King, James Longman, Raj Kapoor, Hamilton, and Katy Mullan.

