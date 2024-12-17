Jamie Foxx’s Birthday Dinner Altercation Caused by ‘Jackass’ Crew Joke Involving Penis-Projecting Laser Pointer

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Of all things, a phallic laser pointer is at the center of the Jamie Foxx birthday dinner dispute, and turns out his beef was with folks from the ‘Jackass’ franchise’s production company.

Foxx got into an altercation during his birthday dinner because crew members of the “Jackass” franchise had pointed a laser projecting the image of a penis at his table, per TMZ.

The actor — who was celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills Friday — got upset when someone in the upstairs VIP area of the venue pointed the obscene laser at his table.

Advertisement

The Oscar winner thought the prank was “disturbing,” especially because his daughters — Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 16 — were at the table.

However, a fight broke out when Foxx and his friends confronted the group, which resulted in a “Jackass” crew member throwing a thick drinking glass and hitting the actor in the mouth.

Sources told TMZ the “Ray” actor stood there bleeding and said, “It’s my birthday, what is wrong with you?” before quickly leaving the celeb hotspot to get stitches.

The outlet further reported that the upstairs section was rented out Friday by Dickhouse Productions, which is owned and operated by “Jackass” creators Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze.

Advertisement

Although none of the stars from the stunt show were at their holiday party, crew members from the show who work for Dickhouse Productions were present.

After Foxx left the party, the “Jackass” crew reportedly continued to be aggressive towards people at the actor’s table.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Dickhouse Productions, told TMZ in a statement, “Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night.”

Law enforcement has made no arrests and an investigation into the fight is underway.

Advertisement

On Saturday, news surfaced that Foxx had been hit in his mouth with a glass during his birthday celebration.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the “Blame It” singer told Page Six.

“He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

By the next day, Foxx took to Instagram to subtly talk about the incident.

Advertisement

“The devil is a lie,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t win here … thank you to everybody that pray [sic] and check [sic] on me … when your light is shining bright … they try to bring you darkness. but they don’t know that you’re built for it … the lights have been shining bright.”

via: Page Six