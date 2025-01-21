Home > NEWS

Jamie Foxx Thought He Was Being Pranked When He Woke Up From His Coma

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Jamie Foxx thought he was being pranked when waking up from his coma.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised in April 2023 after suffering a “medical complication”. It has since been revealed that the 57-year-old suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, rendering him unconscious in a hospital for weeks.

In Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (17 January), Foxx explained that he “didn’t remember anything” about what had happened to him before he went to hospital.

“‘I didn’t remember anything happening so when I came to 20 days later I thought I was being pranked,” the Miami Vice star told Norton and the rest of the guests, who were Cameron Diaz, Michelle Yeoh, and Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey.

“It was beyond crazy,” he added. “When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk.”

Foxx also reflected: “God blessed me with money and fame, but when I forgot about God, He blessed me with a stroke.”

Speaking about his return to the public eye, Foxx told Norton: “I knew I had to get back and realised the way to do it was by being funny. I told so many jokes people thought I was mad, and then I would act as someone else – for three whole days I was Denzel Washington.”

Foxx has previously opened up about his health issues in his first stand-up special on Netflix in December.

Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx said in the set: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

He then joked about going to hell, saying: “S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?,” referring to the disgraced P Diddy.

Foxx is currently starring in Back in Action, which marks Cameron Diaz’s first feature film in eight years.

via: The Independent

