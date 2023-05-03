Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized as Friends Urge ‘Pray for Jamie’: Report

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized more than 3 weeks after suffering a medical emergency.

via: New York Post

People close to him are asking his fans to “pray for Jamie,” according to a new report.

While it’s still unclear what the 55-year-old actor’s condition is, TMZ reported that sources close to the Oscar-winning star say he now needs all the prayers he can get.

Foxx has been hospitalized in Georgia for more than three weeks, and doctors are running tests to figure out what happened.

The Post has reached out to Foxx’s reps for comment.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, 29, announced on Instagram that her father was under emergency medical care.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement from the family said. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Meanwhile, a source told People on April 21 that the actor is is “OK” but “still in the hospital.”

“Doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert,” the source added. “They’re keeping him under observation.”

Foxx was photographed filming “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz, 50, just one day before he was rushed to the hospital. While he’s hospitalized, production continued with his body double after a short pause.

However, “Beat Shazam,” the gameshow co-hosted by Foxx and Corinne, started filming its new season — but has found another host while Foxx is recovering, according to TMZ.

Corinne, who DJs on the show, also won’t be on the new season as she stays with her father in the hospital.

The Post has reached out to Foxx’s reps for an update on his condition.

Many of the actor’s celebrity friends have publicly shared their well-wishes, including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon.