Jamie Foxx Proclaims ‘I’m Back’ In Netflix Special Trailer, as He Sets Record Straight on Health Scare [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” Foxx exclaims in the first footage from his anticipated stand-up special, ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.’

Per Netflix, Oscar and Grammy-winner Jamie Foxx declares, “If I can stay funny, I can stay alive” in a comedy special in which he “sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability.”

The first trailer for ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was’ stops short of revealing any details on his health scare, though opens with news reports about the 2023 hospitalization — including one claiming he “literally died.” The special premieres globally on December 10.

via: TooFab

Jamie Foxx Returns in Trailer for Netflix Stand-Up Special About His Health Scare

The first footage from Jamie Foxx‘s Netflix stand-up special chronicling his mysterious health struggles has been released.

The Oscar and Grammy winner takes to the stage for his upcoming special where he explains his 2023 hospitalization and subsequent recovery. “If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” the Django Unchained star says.

The brief teaser trailer (below) for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was stops short, however, of revealing any details.

The official description says that Foxx “sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability. Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans. This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter.supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans.”

via: The Hollywood Reporter

