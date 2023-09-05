Jamie Foxx Holds Hands With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp During Cabo Vacation Months After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx spent time in Mexico with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

via: Radar Online

Over the weekend, the 55-year-old Oscar winner was seen arriving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Huckstepp for the Labor Day holiday.

In photos, obtained by Page Six, the dup was seen holding hands while talking to an unidentified man. Foxx was decked out in an all-black tracksuit while Huckstepp wore a matching black outfit.

Later in the day, Foxx was seen sitting on the beach with a pair of binoculars while taking in the views.

Foxx and his girlfriend were first linked after being spotted together condoling during a 2022 trip to Cannes.

The actor has been living his best life being spotted on multiple vacations in recent weeks — only months after his terrifying medical scare in April.

As we previously reported, Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx announced in an Instagram post, ““We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.

The actor was rushed to a hospital while filming the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. The producers decided to use his body double to finish the last couple of scenes while Jamie recovered. Prior to the medical emergency, reports claimed Foxx had been having issues with the crew on the production.

Eventually, Jamie was moved to a Chicago-based rehab where he stayed for weeks. His family kept mum on the situation until Jamie was ready to talk.

Last month, the entertainer shared an update on his health with fans.

He wrote on social media, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”