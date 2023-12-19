Jamie Foxx Congratulates Daughter Corrine On Engagement In Emotional Instagram Post

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s oldest daughter, is celebrating her engagement with her “forever” love.

Jamie Foxx will soon be walking his eldest daughter, 29-year-old Corrine Foxx, down the aisle, as she announced her engagement this weekend. The Oscar winning-actor then took to his own Instagram account to congratulate his daughter on the milestone.

The actor began by tagging Corrine and her fiancé, Joe Hooten, in the post, insisting, “you are a perfect example of what being in love is….”

He went on, “You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement…@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul…and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you [two]… can’t wait to walk you down that [aisle].

“@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready,” he concluded before adding a crying face emoji and “#tearsofjoy.”

Corrine announced her engagement on Instagram with a photo of her and her betrothed snuggled up on a boat, her new ring centered in the frame of the shot.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she captioned the romantic snap, followed by diamond ring and heart emojis. The pair met at the University of Southern California in 2018 and began dating publicly the following year.