Jamie Foxx Is ‘Awake and Alert’ in Hospital After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is reportedly recovering, but doctors are still monitoring the actor closely following his mysterious medical emergency.

via Page Six:

Foxx, 55, is “OK” but “still in the hospital,” a source told People Friday.

“Doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert,” the insider added. “They’re keeping him under observation.”

Reps for Foxx did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old shared on social media on April 12 on behalf of her family.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” her statement continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Sources later revealed that Jamie had been taken to a hospital in Georgia amid filming for his movie “Back in Action.” His medical emergency reportedly did not occur on set.=

The insiders added at the time that doctors were still “running tests.”

However, last week, there appeared to be some glimmer of hope that Jamie was on his way to making a full recovery.

A source revealed to People on April 14 that the “Ray” star was “steadily improving.”

An insider then told “Entertainment Tonight” Tuesday that Jamie was “healing” and could feel “the love from everyone.”

While the Oscar winner gets back on track, the cameras on the set of his Netflix action flick started rolling again after a brief pause.

Producers decided to shoot a few scenes with Diaz, her co-star McKenna Roberts and a body double for Jamie Monday.

Awake and alert is the most optimistic update we’ve received. Continued prayers to Jamie and his family.