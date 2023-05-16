Jalen Hurts Earns Master’s Degree From University Of Oklahoma

The Eagles quarterback, fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl and a record-breaking contract extension, received his master’s over the weekend.

via: Vibe

Jalen Hurts earned a Master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma. Although he was supposed to attend the university’s commencement on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback appeared at Friday’s graduation ceremony (May 12) to receive his degree.

“Representing the power and potential, the opportunity of an OU degree, and how much it matters, returning to Norman tonight is a former OU player—who even as one of the biggest stars in the NFL (and I would add an even better person) recognized the absolute importance of for hime to earn his Master’s degree,” expressed the university’s president Joseph Harroz, Jr. before presenting him with the honor. “Because he not just played for the University of Oklahoma, tonight he becomes a graduate, a master’s graduate from the University of Oklahoma.”

The NFL Pro Bowler started his collegiate football career at Alabama University. At ‘Bama, Jalen earned his Bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences in three years. He then transferred to OU in 2019 and entered his Master’s program.

During an interview with Essence in April 2023, the heartthrob revealed his mother inspired him to add to his academic accolades. “She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” Hurts said. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner has had a busy off-season thus far with Hurts recently inking a record-setting NFL contract. According to the National Football League, his new deal’s total guarantee is $179.304 million, with $110 million ensured at the time of signing.

Jalen Hurts’ contract extension also features a $126.5 million bag fully guaranteed by March 2024. Furthermore, the groundbreaking contract includes a no-trade clause—the first in Philadelphia Eagles history. The Houston native can potentially earn $15 million in player incentives, making it possible for the player to earn $274.304 million by 2028. Hurts’ deal includes the remaining $4.304 million left on his original rookie contract.

The historic deal was negotiated by Jalen’s agent, Nicole Lynn, and is thought to be “the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.”