Jaden Smith Releases Moldable Earbuds [Video]

Jaden Smith has teamed up with audio brand Ultimate Ears for a new collaboration marking the launch of Ultimate Ears’ “UE FITS You” campaign.

via: AceShowbiz

The actor, rapper and influencer’s UE FITS You accessories are the “first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears.”

Ultimate Ears experts claim the customisation process takes less than a minute, giving listeners the best fit – and therefore the best sound.

A new campaign video features Jaden showing off the earbuds, and the “Endless Summer” hitmaker admits he has been a fan of the brand for years, using Ultimate Ears earbuds onstage and in the studio.

“From my very first live performance to this day I have always relied on Ultimate Ears as a go-to tool,” he says. “They allow me to concentrate on my craft and not worry about anything else getting in the way.”

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was recently announced as a UCLA special honoree. He will be lauded as an environmental champion by the University of California, Los Angeles in October.

In 2012, the star co-founded the brand Just Water, which uses plant-based packaging and sustainably sourced water. Through his 501CTHREE nonprofit, he has made mobile water-filtration systems available to lower-income minority communities in the U.S, including Flint, Michigan, which has long struggled with lead contamination in its water supply.

Jaden also gave back to community by feeding homeless in Los Angeles. He recently opened a restaurant and charged those who could afford it a higher price to help provide free food for the unfortunate.

The Ultimate Ears UE Fits earbuds are currently on sale for $169 (regularly $249+). Find out more and shop the Jaden Smith-approved earbuds here.