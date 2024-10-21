Jaden Smith Opens Up About Reason Why He Has Been ‘Weird,’ Admits ‘It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 mins ago

The offspring of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has a reputation for making unconventional choices in the spotlight, like bringing his own hair as an accessory to the Met Gala in 2017.

Jaden Smith is just trying to fit in.

The 26-year-old musician and actor has taken to X to clarify his behavior over the years.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to his followers that he isn’t being “weird” on purpose and he originally thought it was “normal.”

“All The Weird S-it You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan,” Smith clarified in a post on X.

It comes after a Complex interview, “I Interview Jaden Smith and It Was Somehow Even Weirder Than Expected,” where he answered numerous questions with quotes from Twilight.

The reporter then pressed the star on his decision to be “weird” following a tweet he shared a year ago writing, “Actively working on being more weird,” per Complex.

“Because I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal,” Smith responded. “It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn’t really understand me or see me, and I wasn’t really trying to show anybody that.”

He explained that it frustrated him to watch people do things they didn’t want to do in a quest to be “normal.”

“Sometimes it’s so frustrating to watch people try to follow the ‘normal’ thing to do when that’s not what they really want to do in their art and everything. It’s very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself,” he told the publication.

Smith is about to drop his new EP, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love which he worked on with his own therapist and hopes it will give “psychologists” an insight into his personality.

“I’m hoping that I can leave enough information behind for psychologists of the future to look back and be like, ‘Man, what was really wrong with this guy? There’s some serious stuff that’s wrong with him. What is it?’ And this is me trying to give that first initial psychological assessment in the project, so that they can be like, ‘Oh, he was like this. He felt like this. He felt like that. What does that mean?’ So that somebody could really do that assessment. It’s been a process of working with my therapist while making this project and I’m just trying to give that snapshot,” he told Complex.

