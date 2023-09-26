Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Husband Will Smith a Birthday 'Full of Growth, Acceptance and Joy' [Photos]

Jada Pinkett Smith is honoring her man on his special day.

via: People

To celebrate Will’s 55th birthday Monday, Jada, 52, took to Instagram to share a throwback black-and-white family photo showing the longtime couple with Will’s oldest son Trey, as well as the couple’s two children Jaden and Willow. Will shares Trey, 30, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

“Willard I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family,” Jada wrote in the caption to her photo, which shows the entire family wearing white outfits.

“On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared,” she added in her caption. “Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy”

In celebration of his own birthday, Will shared a video to Instagram from his birthday in 2018, when he memorably bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th trip around the sun.

“5 years ago today, somebody was trippin’!” he wrote in a caption to that post.

September proves a busy month for the Smith family, with Jada’s birthday falling just one week before Will’s. Last Monday, Will shared a carousel of photos to Instagram highlighting moments from five of Jada’s birthday parties in recent years, including when he recruited rapper Rakim to perform at Jada’s 30th birthday party.

“Happy Birthday, Mamita! I’ve been to 28 of your birthday parties. (I don’t know if we’re ever gonna top the one that Rakim performed at… but here’s to a Lifetime of trying!) #WalkingEachOtherHome,” Will wrote in the caption to that post.

Will and Jada first met on the the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994 when Jada auditioned to play Will’s onscreen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes. Jada did not get the part, but she and Will eventually started dating after Will seperated from Sheree Fletcher.

The couple married in December 1997, while Jada was three months pregnant with son Jaden, who was then born in July 1998. The couple added daughter Willow to the family in October 2000.

Last year, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Smith family held private festivities over consecutive weekends with family to celebrate each of Will and Jada’s birthdays.

“Will and Jada each celebrated their birthdays at home, with all three kids there,” the source said at the time. “So it was a small, intimate celebration with family at home — two weeks in a row.”