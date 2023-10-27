Jada Pinkett Smith Thanks Her Supporters After Book Makes 'New York Times' Best Sellers List [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her book ‘Worthy’ making it onto the New York Times bestsellers list.

via: Revolt

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), New York Times revealed their updated Best Sellers List and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new book “Worthy” is now sitting at No. 3 on its Hardcover Nonfiction chart. Additionally, the memoir holds a No. 4 placement for Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction literature.

“This morning, I just wanted to take some time to say thank you to my [‘Red Table Talk’] family, to the ‘Worthy‘ warriors out there, just to all of you that are willing to read and hear my story beyond the headlines,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday (Oct. 26). “I found out yesterday that we made it to No. 3 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.”

The actress, talk show host, and musician continued by acknowledging others who accomplished the same feat. “I’ll tell you, what’s even more dope is that it’s four women at the top of the Best Sellers list right now. There’s Rachel [Maddow], Cassidy [Hutchinson], myself, and the Miss Dolly Parton,” she revealed. “I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top.”

Many of Jada’s peers, including Lena Waithe, Yandy Smith, Toni Braxton, and Tamika Mallory, shared comments in support of the big achievement. Will Smith, a best selling author in his own right, also made sure to spread love to his other half. “‘New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith.’ CONGRATS, MAMA! Big looks,” he wrote.

As the official description reads, “Worthy” is centered around “personal and professional difficulties” that Jada encountered, as well as “her journey to finding self-love.” Topics surrounding her upbringing in Baltimore, MD; her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, and her marriage to Will were addressed in the book.