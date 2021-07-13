Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Her Head, Says 'It's Time to Let Go': Daughter 'Willow Made Me Do It' [Photo]

Jada Pinkett Smith has followed in her daughter Willow’s footsteps and shaved her head.

On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow Smith (who she shares with husband Will Smith) revealing her freshly shaved head. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she captioned the post. “BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed???” the Red Table Talk host added.

Willow, who has rocked a buzz cut on and off for years, was the first to unveil her mom’s new ‘do, posting the same photo with the caption, “???”

In 2018, Jada opened up about her “issues with hair loss” during an episode of Red Table Talk, explaining, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ “

Despite consulting with numerous experts, the actress has not gotten any closer to finding the source of the hair loss. “I’ve gotten every kind of test there is to have,” she explained. “They don’t know why.”

Although she was initially “terrified” to lose her hair, Pinkett Smith said she tried to put the problem in perspective. “I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. Looking at it from that context “really did settle me,” she added.

Jada’s face is so pretty it really doesn’t matter if she has hair or not.

