Jacky Oh’s Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Zach, Won’t Face Criminal Charges After ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star’s Death

DC Young Fly’s partner Jacky Oh! died from cosmetic surgery complications, but the doctor who operated on her won’t be charged with any crimes.

via: Page Six

The Miami Police Department confirmed to TMZ Tuesday that because the coroner ruled Jacky’s death an accident, Zachary “Dr. Zach” Okhah will not be investigated.

Page Six exclusively reported last week that Jacky, who was the longtime partner of D.C. Young Fly, died from complications of cosmetic surgery after she flew to Miami to undergo a “gluteal augmentation,” aka a Brazilian butt lift.

She was 33.

The medical examiner’s report stated that following the surgery, during which there were no complications, the TV personality developed an unrelenting headache.

Jacky, who was born Jacklyn Smith, “began to feel like her head was burning” and then began to have “difficulty speaking,” the report stated.

Her aunt called emergency services, but by the time they arrived, Jacky was unresponsive.

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Jacky’s autopsy also revealed that she had swelling in her brain and excessive bleeding of the skin around her torso.

Following her death, Page Six exclusively revealed that Dr. Zach had sued a patient who claimed in RealSelf reviews that he had left her “mutilated” after going for a “mommy makeover.”

The board-certified plastic surgeon went after the patient, Leila Penn, in July 2021 for more than $30,000 after she published her disparaging review, but he eventually dropped the lawsuit.

One month later, the “BBL specialist” filed a lawsuit for $30,000 against a woman named Kyla Neirenburg for claiming in a Google review that “happy patients” of his “don’t exist.”

The physician claimed in court documents that the allegations were “false” and defamatory, but he voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

Smith is survived by D.C. Young Fly and their three young children: daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince.