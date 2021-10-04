Jack Harlow Is Donating to Five Louisville Organizations Close to His Heart

Jack Harlow is giving back to several organizations in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Louisville native has announced that he is donating money to five local organizations, all of which benefit causes that are close to Harlow.

Harlow’s donations will go to AMPED, the Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way. The organizations provide everything from free music programs for kids, to local advocacy and community volunteer work.

“I took some counsel from my mom, she has always had a giving heart, and she’s no stranger to a lot of these organizations. Aside from that, I really wanted to dive in and figure out what hit home for me,” Harlow said, according to People.

“It was impossible for me to just choose one, all of these organizations resonated with me and I wanted to make sure there was some range and breadth to the love I was spreading,” he added.

While specifics on his donations remain unclear, what is clear is that Harlow is no stranger to giving to causes he believes in. After winning $500,000 in Bleacher Report’s Open Run Showdown back in March, Harlow donated the money to two HBCUs back home, including the Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University.

Harlow recently caught up with journalist Jewel Wicker for Complex’s latest cover story on both him and his close friend Druski. During the conversation, Harlow spoke about what connects the duo.

“We’re both in tune. [We] both are present,” he said. “I was just telling you how observant he is. I like to think I’m similar. We see the world the same way. We think the same things are funny. He notices things about me that are in a blind spot of myself. I can’t notice them. But I notice things about him that might be in his blind spot. So we make fun of each other. We know each other. We show each other that we know each other. And that means a lot.”

Jack’s career has been booming since releasing his 2020 single “What’s Poppin,” and it appears that rather than keep all that good energy to himself, he’d rather share the wealth and give back to Derby City.