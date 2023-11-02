J. Cole Says He’d 'Almost Feel Better' If His First Hot 100 Chart-Topper Wasn’t a 'Drake Alley-Oop' [Video]

Earlier today (Nov. 2), Lil Yachty shared a snippet from his interview with J. Cole, who sat down with his “The Secret Recipe” counterpart for “A Safe Place Podcast.”

via: Complex

Cole reflected on the immediate charts success of the For All the Dogs track “First Person Shooter,” which notably resulted in the “Summer Games” sequel denier tying a record previously held by Michael Jackson. For Cole, the track became the first chart-topper of his career.

“But if it would have went No. 2, it wouldn’t have mattered,” Cole told Yachty, as seen below. “I wouldn’t have felt no way.”

Elaborating further, Cole pointed to how it was between “First Person Shooter” and the Yeat-featuring “IDGAF” in terms of the No. 1 spot that week.

“If the other song would have went No. 1, it’s like, bruh, I’m cool,” Cole said. “I’d almost feel better not having my first No. 1 be off a Drake alley-oop, you know what I mean? Like, I love Drake and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him with Michael Jackson. But it’s like, bruh, I’m grateful I’m a part of it. But if the other song would have went No. 1, n****, I’m still grateful I’m a part of it. I wasn’t at home like, ‘Come on, y’all! Pick up the streams, man! We gotta beat this motherfucker Yeat! Come on now!’ I wasn’t doing that.”

Cole also highlighted the importance of buying digital singles among his and Drake’s respective fan bases, stating this facet of their listeners was key to getting “First Person Shooter” in the top spot.

“I don’t know who’s still buying them bitches but I appreciate y’all,” he added.

Cole’s contributions to “First Person Shooter” were the subject of much discussion in the immediate aftermath of the Dogs release. In the song’s third verse, for example, Cole raps that he still wants to “get me a song with YB.” In the same verse, Cole cautions against trusting “everything that you saw on IG,” with both lines serving as a reference to speculation about him and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.