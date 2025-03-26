‘It Was Actually Like a WWE Fight’: Fan Shares Reaction After Rapper GloRilla Ends STL Show Early After Fights Break Out

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

GloRilla reportedly ended her concert in St. Louis, Missouri early Monday night over several fights that broke out throughout the show.

“It was actually like a WWE fight; it was really fun; we’re up there peeking over—I had front row in the balcony, and it’s like a sea of people.” Johnston added. “Then you see a little scramble for a second, and people would start running to it.”

The concert took place Monday night at the Factory in Chesterfield and was a part of the “Whatchu Kno About Me” artist’s “Glorious Tour.”

During the performance, the show was interrupted multiple times as security moved in to break up altercations, according to video footage sent by a concertgoer.

GloRilla stopped the concert several times throughout the night due to the ongoing fights, ultimately deciding to walk off stage, citing safety as the crowd continued to spiral out of control.

Johnston applauded the rapper’s effort to de-escalate the fights.

“(GloRilla) was very involved; she was saying, like, ‘Come on now, we gotta stop fighting,’ and they didn’t listen,” Johnston said. “Every time she had to interrupt, they’d turn the lights on, the song would stop, and they’d have to restart. They did it three times, which I thought was pretty disrespectful, but she never got through that last song.”

The series of violent events brings concern to live music fans in the area, with a 2025 artist lineup including Post Malone, SZA and Kendrick Lamar.

“It could be something that makes the artists not want to come here to our city because of all the fighting,” Johnston said.

FOX 2 reached out to Chesterfield PD and has not heard back with any response. FOX 2 also spoke with workers at The Factory who told the station they were not able to speak on the matter.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported from the fights at the venue.

via: FOX 2 Now

GLORILLA FIGHT CONCERT: Here is the SECOND FIGHT in STL tonight Glorilla cancelled the show! #Glorilla #STLouis #GloriousTour pic.twitter.com/N2zjVpzDCJ — Clay Kunz (@ClayKunz21772) March 25, 2025

