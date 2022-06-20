Isaiah Rashad Receives His Own Day in Hometown of Chattanooga and Key to the City While Onstage at Bonnaroo [Photo + Video]

Isaiah Rashad received his flowers in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee over the weekend.

via: Complex

As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the mayor of Rashad’s hometown gifted the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper with the key and declared June 17 as Isaiah Rashad Day. The 31-year-old was gifted with the declaration and the key while onstage, where Kelly told him he’s “made Chattanooga proud.”

“You’re an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga,” Kelly said to the crowd at the Manchester, Tennessee fest.

Photos and videos from Bonnaroo show Rashad celebrating the honors to raucous applause from the crowd.

“I got a fucking day, y’all!” yelled Rashad.

Isaiah Rashad honoured with Keys To The City of Chattanooga? – June 17 will be celebrated as Isaiah Rashad Day? pic.twitter.com/oSkUovYf9F — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 18, 2022

The honors come less than a month after Rashad spoke with Joe Budden about his alleged sex tape leak, which showed him perform sexual acts with other men. In the interview, Zay revealed he identifies as “sexually fluid,” and said he’s still “learning about it” himself.

“I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically…I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to the intellect,” he said. Prior to that, he indirectly addressed the tape during his Coachella performance.