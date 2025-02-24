Irv Gotti’s Brother Says Rap Mogul Had ‘Massive Hemorrhagic Stroke’ While Eating Chinese Food Before His Death

BY: Walker Published 1 day ago

Irv Gotti’s brother, Chris Lorenzo has revealed what led to his tragic passing at the age of 54 recently.

Lorenzo broke his silence about Gotti’s death during a recent appearance on the “2way” podcast. He alleged his younger sibling’s demise was influenced by his irregular visits to the hospital, implying the music producer had a penchant for avoiding doctors.

According to Lorenzo, Gotti was eating Chinese food and playing poker with friends at night when he suffered a medical emergency.

He claimed his brother experienced a “massive hemorrhagic stroke,” which the National Institute of Health notes occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding into the brain.

Gotti’s brother stressed that he suffered from a series of health issues because he rarely went to the doctor. Additionally, his avoidance of hospitals made it difficult to accept his diabetes diagnosis when he finally caved and went for a physical checkup, per TMZ.

Although the medical examiner has not revealed Gotti’s cause of death publicly, Lorenzo insisted that he knew exactly what led to his brother’s passing. He remained adamant about his younger sibling’s poor lifestyle influencing his health problems, an issue the late entertainer once confirmed.

Following his diabetes diagnosis, Gotti opened up about his struggle to take insulin and confessed he was trying to change his diet to take better care of himself. If Lorenzo’s is to be believed, it seems the record producer failed to eat cleanly and curb his bad habits.

Gotti’s family announced his passing in a poignant statement, noting that he was surrounded by friends and loved ones in his final moments. They added that he was “leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched.”

Gotti was reportedly laid to rest last week, with music legends like Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and Ashanti attending his funeral. While many hip-hop stars paid their respects, 50 Cent was a different story. Weeks earlier, The Blast shared the “In Da Club” hitmaker’s taunting reaction to Gotti’s medical emergency.

The rapper, no stranger to trolling celebrities, shared a post about Gotti being on life support. The report claimed the record producer’s family had begun saying their goodbyes, but the heartbreaking news did not resonate with 50 Cent, who wrote: “D-mm, I wanted him to see my new shows, yo!”

While he found the entertainer’s health problems hilarious, fans did not share similar sentiments. Instead, they called 50 Cent out for his insensitive post, warning him about Karma. One Instagram user penned:

“The good Lord giveth & the good Lord taketh away… @50cent better be careful of the energy you put out into the universe. Might be your turn next.”

While most fans slammed 50 Cent for taunting Gotti, others noted it wasn’t out of character for the pair.

“People seem to forget what happened to 50. People think 50 is just from power. Irv and his team try to kill him or block him from being successful. Just imagine if you was in 50 shoes, a lot of ya would do the same 50 doing,” someone noted.

The beef between 50 Cent and Gotti started in the early 2000s when the rapper and his G-Unit crew got into a rivalry with Ja Rule, who was signed to Gotti’s Murder Inc. Records.

A member of G-Unit allegedly robbed Ja Rule, sparking numerous diss songs, snitch accusations, and physical altercations between the two camps. The drama escalated in May 2000 when 50 Cent was shot nine times in front of his grandmother’s house.

Investigations reportedly revealed Murder Inc. Records’ involvement at the time, but no charges were filed against anyone related to the record company. However, that did not stop the bad blood between the groups.

Gotti’s poor health initially made waves in August 2024 when his reps confirmed he had suffered a stroke. Soon after, pictures of the record producer went viral as he looked significantly thinner and walked with a cane.

via: The Blast

