Irv Gotti Dead at 54, Following Stroke

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Irv Gotti Dead at 54.

Music mega producer Irv Gotti — who worked with big acts like DMX, Ja Rule and Ashanti — is dead … TMZ has confirmed.

Multiple sources close to his family tell us he died Wednesday in New York City. It’s currently unclear exactly how he died.

Irv’s battled health problems recently since suffering a stroke last year, and has had to walk with the aid of a cane.

The famed head of Murder Inc. Records has been open with his struggles with diabetes … saying he wasn’t consistent with taking his insulin. Irv also noted his doctors had encouraged him to change his diet, which he was struggling to do.

When he suffered his stroke, a rep told us diabetes was a factor … though, we were told Irv was improving his diet as a result.

Gotti had a legendary career in hip hop, producing “Can I Live” on Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt.”

When Irv was at Def Jam, he signed DMX and served as executive producer on DMX’s first studio album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.” He eventually launched his label, Murder Inc., under the Def Jam umbrella … and its first release was Ja Rule’s debut album, “Venni Vetti Vecci.”

Gotti also signed Vanessa Carlton to a record deal and produced her 2007 album “Heroes & Thieves.”

Irv and his former artist Ashanti had a war of words a couple years ago, when he opened up — on a now legendary “Drink Champs” episode — about what he described as their “relationship.” She fired back, saying it was never that serious to her, and accused Gotti of being salty he no longer had control of her career.

The rise of Irv’s label was the subject of the 2022 BET documentary, “The Murder Inc Story” … and Ashanti felt that was also part of why they beefed, because she chose not to participate in the 3-part series.

Gotti was 54.

via: TMZ

Hip-hop legend Irv Gotti who co-founded label Murder Inc Records back in 1998 has died.

Sources tell AllHipHop Irv Gotti, the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Murder Inc. co-founder, was “declared dead” Wednesday morning (February 5) at the age of 54. “Declared dead” could mean a couple of different things. Legally, it means a person has been recognized as no longer alive.

The most common way to declare death is a “circulatory death,” which occurs when a person’s heart stops beating and they stop breathing permanently. It can happen after a heart attack or if CPR or breathing machines are unsuccessful. “Brain death,” on the other hand, occurs when a person has sustained a catastrophic brain injury that permanently stops all brain function, which can happen after a massive stroke or traumatic brain injury. A person may be brain dead even if their heart is still beating with the help of a ventilator.

The news comes days after he suffered another stroke, causing a brain bleed. The circumstances surrounding his condition have yet to be revealed, but Gotti has a history of health ailments.

Reps for the music mogul have remained silent, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating as they rally behind him. In early 2024, Gotti disclosed the toll the disease had taken on his life. “Diabetes is deteriorating my body,” he admitted in a candid interview, adding that he had struggled to adhere to a healthy lifestyle and manage his insulin intake consistently.

via: AllHipHop

This is a developing story.

Actor Jamie Foxx posted and deleted a tribute to Gotti on Instagram.

“Wow rest in power my brother. Your music and your legacy will never be forgotten…. Irv you have spread a lot of love and a lot of wisdom to everyone that you met rest up.!”

Irv Gotti Reportedly On Life Support After Suffering From Stroke

Irv Gotti is reportedly on life support after he suffered from another stroke.

On Tuesday, February 4, rumors about the producer’s health began circulating on social media. The word reached the likes of Russell Simmons, who took to social media and reflected on his previous conversation with Gotti. Simmons said he encouraged Gotti to visit him in Bali to undergo testing and receive natural medical treatment, but he never went. Other celebrities like 50 Cent also reacted to the reports. Despite all the rumors floating around, Irv Gotti’s family has not confirmed his current condition.

Irv Gotti has suffered from medical issues over the past year. The famed record producer’s team confirmed he suffered from a “minor stroke” last spring due to his complications with diabetes. Gotti’s team released a statement about his condition after an alleged photo of him at a rehabilitation center was posted online.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said at the time. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Prior to his stroke, Gotti, born Irving Lorenzo, had been open about his battle with diabetes. He spoke about his struggle to maintain a healthy diet during his appearance on Drink Champs in 2023.

Irv Gotti got his start in the music industry as a producer for the likes of JAY-Z, DMX, Fat Joe and more. He co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998 with his brother Chris Gotti and released albums by Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd and others. Following his success with Murder Inc., Lorenzo went on to produce TV series like “Tales” and his “Murder, Inc.” docuseries for BET.

via: iHeart.com