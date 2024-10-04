Investigators Raid Office of ‘Atlanta’s Top Veneer Specialist,’ Accused of Being Fake Dentist

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

On Thursday, October 3, police conducted a raid on “A List Smiles” in Atlanta due to allegations that Brandon Dillard offered illegal veneer services without possessing a dental license.

“Dillard is not a dentist. He’s never been a dentist. And as much as he may want to play one on Instagram, he is not one,” said Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten

District attorney investigators and Atlanta police raided the Northeast Atlanta offices of “A List Smiles Atlanta” on Thursday.

The company has 157,000 followers on Instagram and has been in operation since 2021, but the criminal arrest warrants for Dillard say he is not a licensed dentist and has been illegally performing veneer procedures.

Only a licensed dentist can legally perform the veneer procedures Dillard has been offering in Georgia. But “A List Smiles’” social media pages show off the smiles of what it says are satisfied patients and promote deals like raffle contests for the $5,500 veneer procedures.

“If you went to this and you thought it was a dental office and you looked at the equipment, it appears to be legitimate. But that’s what the best fraudsters do, is they do everything they can to make themselves look legitimate. And in this case, this is an illegitimate operation. The problem is the consequences are to one’s health,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Dillard is being charged with eight felonies including practicing dentistry without a license, practicing medicine without a license and theft by deception.

“It does look reputable. It does look professional. And that’s part of the scam,” Wooten said.

Dillard also was allegedly holding training sessions for people across the country in veneers — charging more than $6,000 to be a “Veneer Specialist.”

But the DA’s office says in Georgia there is no such thing legally as a Veneer Specialist or Veneer technician.

“Many, many people paid this defendant to receive training on how to do this illegal conduct. I am not interested in prosecuting those persons. I am interested in them stopping this work and finding out who they are because they are also victims,” Willis said.

She is asking for both people who were patients and people who were trained by Dillard to come forward.

Willis says while she currently considers those veneer specialists Dillard trained to be victims, if they keep practicing without a license they will be criminally charged too.

“They were enticing people to come in to take these classes so that you could get rich too. But you were getting rich doing something that’s completely illegal,” Willis said.

Improperly installed veneers can lead to infections and other serious medical problems.

“We have had dentists not just locally, but from outside of the state, also come and report that they were concerned about their patients who had received services at this location and the long-term effects of damages,” Willis said.

via: WSB-TV2

Dr. Heavenly tried to warn ya about those “veneer techs.”

What do I think about veneer techs? I think you get what you pay for in most cases ! Goto a licensed professional! #DrHeavenly #Smilesbydrheavenly #Married2med #TeamDaddy pic.twitter.com/OI4YpY3u8C — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) September 6, 2024

