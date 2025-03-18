Investigation Rules Out Foul Play In YouTuber P2istheName’s Death

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

The death of popular YouTuber P2istheName is still puzzling investigators … but it’s being reported that the cops do not suspect foul play.

P2istheName, real name Philip Enewally, was found dead in a mail room last Friday, March 14, leaving many shocked.

The 26-year-old became famous for sharing gaming videos and later started posting more general videos, including those showcasing his personal life.

As investigators try to uncover the circumstances surrounding P2istheName’s death, sources have told TMZ that the police don’t suspect any foul play.

The insiders also provided new details about the YouTuber’s demise, revealing that he collapsed in front of mailboxes at his Los Angeles apartment building.

The property manager found P2istheName’s body and called 911. Paramedics and police quickly responded and arrived at the building.

However, their efforts to revive the influencer proved abortive, and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources also revealed that P2istheName’s death is being treated as from natural causes as there were no immediate signs of drugs or alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Coroner has conducted an autopsy on the deceased’s body and awaits toxicology results.

In February, P2istheName posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, “Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles..”

In the clip, he explained, “I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life. I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

The influencer added, “I feel like I want there to be an er in my life where I leave my comfort zone, I leave Los Angeles, and I finally take a big leap of faith, and I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”

He also shared his plan to move to Atlanta, expressing hope to have kids in the future so he could advise them about where to live. P2istheName said, “I feel like when you are able to experience more things you are able to have more wisdom to really explain things.”

Additionally, he shared his desire to move to somewhere he could meet many like-minded people who share his mentality as an “entrepreneur.”

He continued by describing Los Angeles as “very saturated,” adding, “There’s a lot of people that live in L.A. but L.A. is like, scattered with so many different people where it’s kind of going to be hard to find people like you ’cause there’s so many different people doing different thing.”

Following P2istheName’s death, many of his fans trooped to the comment section of his video about leaving Los Angeles to pay tribute to him and reflect on the post.

One person wrote, “When he said, ‘when I’m 36, I wanna be able to tell my kids that that’s a cool place to live,’ I almost teared up. Life man.”

Another person commented, “He always wanted kids, he was too young in his eyes though. I hope he finds his family and an even better wealth and success in his new life.”

A third person shared, “This title is crazy. We foreshadow sometimes and don’t even know it.”

Another fan added, “When I’m older, and have kids someday.” Man, that hit different. We gotta start taking life seriously man. RIP p2.”

via: The Blast