Internet Explodes with Reactions to Brother Kiss on White Lotus — As Actors Speak Out! [Video]

Actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola insist that the kiss has deeper significance beyond just “shock value,” while the internet, true to form, responds with a flurry of amusing memes!

The incest subplot on The White Lotus that everyone clocked in the first episode took things a step further on Sunday night — as brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwazenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) locked lips during a wild night out with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

The kiss went down after the foursome took some drugs and spent the night getting wild at a Full Moon celebration, ending with everyone kissing each other while back aboard their massive yacht. After the brothers gave each other a peck, they were urged by the girls to put a little more effort into it — and did just that.

This after Lochlan was spotted peeking at his brother’s naked body in the premiere.

“If you watch the other seasons, you have an idea of what Mike White’s looking for. I remember the first time he told me what he was looking for with this role, how he wanted him to be this kind of douchebag that was so ridiculous, so without a filter,” Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter about the episode. “But also really funny and charismatic — that you loved to hate him, but you also kind of love him.”

“There’s always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen,” he added of the kiss.

“He’s just an incredibly insecure guy, a real people pleaser who needs something from the people,” added Nivola. “He’s not very self-sufficient, he needs love and support from the people around him in his life, and I think he’s willing to go to all the lengths to find the people he loves.”

“There’s a push and pull between sex, and then Piper trying to control his future,” he continued, referring to his character’s sister. “But for me? I don’t think Lochlan really gives a s–t which path he goes down. I think it’s more that he’s going to choose whichever path feels like it’s with the person who loves him the most.”

Executive producer David Bernad also spoke with the New York Post about the kiss, saying there weren’t any discussions about whether the plot was too far.

“No, in terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock,” he said. “There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

“As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn,” he teased. “The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way.”

As the episode aired, meanwhile, viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the smooch — see the most hilarious memes below!

